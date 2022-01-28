Melkhior's Mansion for Windows PC

A fast paced, action packed throwback to the classic games of the 80's, in 15 glorious colours, hand picked from the infamous ZX Spectrum colour palette (we left out bright black!)







Melkhior, the great wizard, the protagonist of the tales of Castle Knight Lore, now passes his twilight years alone in a decrepit yet curious old mansion. Legend talks of sorcery, spells, and superstition from within the walls of Melkhior's Mansion. But what has the old nitwit been up to now? The wizard cares not for the monotony of age, for to this day he pursues his ultimate destiny, divine control over all that is natural and supernatural, and anything in between.

Sadly, things have gone awry. A spell fashioned to tame the entities that live below has gone horribly, horribly wrong. Evil now runs amok throughout the mansion, the underwurlde has been unbarred. In the caverns beneath, a pentagram marks the spot where the portal opened. Ghouls & ghosts, devils & demons draw power from the pillar of stone that sits atop this demonic glyph. A dark spell cast upon Melkhior keeps him trapped in the attic. Alone and afraid, he awaits his grisly fate...

The good news is that word of Melkhior's predicament has reached the fabled Kingdom of Leicestershire. Princess Ashby, heir to the throne and former student of Melkhior, who now lives a tedious life of luxury and leisure....has a plan. She has the knowledge to reverse Melkhior's tinkering, and with the help of her trusted friends, believes she can free Melkhior, close the portal and rid the mansion of evil forever.

1.1 Update Changes

Fixed room colour issue in one room on the ground floor

Fixed crash bug when health hits zero

Fixed crash bug when sound effects volume is set to zero

Fixed hole in the wall of one of the cavern rooms

Added gamepad thumb stick control







